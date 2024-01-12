Denmark to provide Ukraine with $21 million to rebuild Mykolaiv

Denmark will provide Ukraine with an aid package worth more than $21 million to rebuild Mykolaiv. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Denmark is one of our most committed partners in the reconstruction process. In the spring of 2023, the country took over the patronage of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region. Since then, we have already made progress in rebuilding the city, with most of the projects from previous aid packages either completed or well underway - commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Details

The aid package includes projects in the agricultural sector aimed at de-mining agricultural land, providing cogeneration units, and reconstructing a fire safety dormitory at Mykolaiv State Agricultural University.

Recall

In March 2023, Mykolaiv region signed a memorandum with Denmark on the reconstruction of the region.

Restoration of the region and training in prosthetics: Mykolaiv region and Japan sign Memorandum of Cooperation