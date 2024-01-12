ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Denmark to provide Ukraine with $21 million to rebuild Mykolaiv

Denmark to provide Ukraine with $21 million to rebuild Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

Denmark is providing Ukraine with more than $21 million to rebuild Mykolaiv, focusing on demining and infrastructure.

Denmark will provide Ukraine with an aid package worth more than $21 million to rebuild Mykolaiv. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Denmark is one of our most committed partners in the reconstruction process. In the spring of 2023, the country took over the patronage of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region. Since then, we have already made progress in rebuilding the city, with most of the projects from previous aid packages either completed or well underway 

- commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Details

The aid package includes projects in the agricultural sector aimed at de-mining agricultural land, providing cogeneration units, and reconstructing a fire safety dormitory at Mykolaiv State Agricultural University.

Recall

In March 2023, Mykolaiv region signed a memorandum with Denmark on the reconstruction of the region. 

Restoration of the region and training in prosthetics: Mykolaiv region and Japan sign Memorandum of Cooperation04.12.23, 20:11 • 30358 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Economy

