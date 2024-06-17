Demchenko: Enemy has been shelling border regions less recently

Russia is shelling Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions on a daily basis. Recently, the number of attacks has decreased. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

The enemy is shelling three regions on the border with the aggressor country every day. These are Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Recently, we have seen fewer attacks than before, but in fact, these attacks do not stop, and the enemy uses a variety of weapons to strike. For example, if we compare it to the spring months, the number of attacks per month fluctuated around 3,000. And now, since the beginning of this month, about a thousand attacks have been recorded, - Demchenko noted.

Details

He also noted that most of the Russian attacks during the shelling are on populated areas, which causes civilians to suffer.

Recall

On the night of June 17, 2024, Russians fired mortars at the Yunakivska community in Sumy region, 5 explosions were recorded.