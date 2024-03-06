Deforestation in Belarus to attack Kyiv: the Center for Public Integrity denies the Russian Federation's fake news

Information about alleged deforestation in Belarus for Russia's offensive against Kyiv is not true. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy's latest fake news about an attack on Kyiv and "deforestation in Belarus for this purpose" is also being spread by "Ukrainian bloggers" who fled Ukraine. The information is not true, it is fictitious and is part of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at sowing panic in Ukraine - the message says.

Addendum

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported that the situation on the border with Belarus is completely stable. Border guards have not observed any movement of equipment or personnel near the border.