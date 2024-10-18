Deferrals in “Reserve+” may be resumed in early November
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense is working to restore the online deferment function in the Reserve+ application. This feature is expected to become available in the first decade of November after technical issues are resolved.
In early November, it is planned to restore the possibility of applying for a deferment online in the “Reserve +” application, according to Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, reports UNN.
Details
In response to a question to of's Facebook post about the failure of the Reserve+ app to allow for deferrals, Chernogorenko replied that the Defense Ministry was working “to make this functionality available in Reserve+ in the first decade of November.
Earlier it was reported that the failure of the Reserve+ application occurred amid preparations for new releases. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that despite the display of the status “deferred until the end of mobilization”, user data in the Oberih register has not changed.