Ukraine is considering the possibility of changing the rules for granting deferments from mobilization to men pursuing education. The relevant issues are being discussed at the Ministry of Defense and other government agencies. This was stated by Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, Andrii Butenko, in an interview with Ukrainian media, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, the reason for discussing legislative changes was the significant increase in the number of men of mobilization age enrolling in educational institutions since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. At the same time, the minister emphasized that the issue of limiting deferments lies beyond the competence of the education authorities, as it directly concerns citizens’ rights.

Could students be deprived of the right to a deferment?

During the interview, Butenko was asked whether additional restrictions could be introduced for applicants in order to prevent education from being used as a way to avoid mobilization. The minister confirmed that a legislative mechanism for this exists.

Legally, this is possible through amendments to the mobilization legislation in order to change the right to receive a deferment on the grounds of education - he said.

According to Butenko, the relevant discussion is already underway at the Ministry of Defense and other government bodies. However, implementing possible restrictions would require revising the mobilization legislation itself, rather than the regulations governing citizens’ right to education.

When asked about the possible introduction of an age limit, Butenko did not express unequivocal support for such an initiative. Instead, he noted that its appropriateness could be assessed only after reviewing all the provisions of the relevant draft law.

More than 100,000 men enrolled in educational institutions in one year

One of the reasons cited by the Ministry of Education and Science for reconsidering approaches to student deferments is the significant increase in the number of men over 25 who decided to continue their education during the full-scale war.

According to Butenko, this trend has been observed since 2022, with the largest number of applicants in this age category recorded in 2024. Then, according to data cited by the minister, more than 100,000 men over the age of 25 enrolled in various educational institutions. The head of the Ministry of Education and Science clarified that this refers not only to universities. A significant number of such applicants choose vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions. At the same time, the minister acknowledged that many men in this age category are genuinely studying, attending classes, and acquiring new professional skills.

The Ministry of Education and Science paid particular attention to the ratio of students in different age categories at educational institutions. At many Ukrainian universities, students over 25 account for about 2.5% of the total student body. At the same time, in some private educational institutions, this figure reached 90%. Such significant differences became one of the factors that drew the attention of government bodies to the possible use of education to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

About 50,000 men have been expelled since 2025

To verify whether students are actually studying, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the State Education Quality Service, is conducting relevant oversight measures. In particular, it is being checked whether students attend classes, complete the assignments stipulated by educational programs, and have evidence of their participation in the educational process.

According to the head of the relevant ministry, since 2025 approximately 50,000 men over the age of 25 have been expelled from educational institutions for failing to complete their study plans. The minister explained that inspections reveal cases in which educational institutions cannot confirm that students are actually studying.

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science also emphasized the importance of preserving the opportunity to obtain an education for citizens who genuinely intend to study and fulfill the requirements of educational programs. In his opinion, universities should ensure an appropriate level of education quality and responsibly exercise their academic autonomy.

Who is currently entitled to a deferment from mobilization

As of November 19, 2026, the rules established by law for granting deferments from conscription during mobilization to students and other education seekers remain in force in Ukraine.

In accordance with Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," the right to a deferment is held by students enrolled in vocational, professional pre-higher, and higher education programs who study full-time or in a dual form and are obtaining a level of education higher than that previously acquired, in compliance with the sequence established by law. This right is also provided for doctoral students and individuals enrolled in internship programs.

At the same time, the right to a deferment depends on compliance with the conditions established by law. In particular, if a citizen already holds a master's degree and enrolls in a master's program again, such studies in themselves do not constitute grounds for a student deferment. Similarly, part-time study does not provide for a deferment solely on the basis of pursuing education.

At the same time, current legislation does not establish a general ban on obtaining a student deferment after reaching the age of 25. The decisive factors remain the form of study, the sequence of obtaining education, and other conditions provided for by law.

For how long are students granted a deferment

In August 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the procedure for conscription during mobilization that, among other things, concern the duration of student deferments. Under the updated rules, a deferment for students and other education seekers is granted for the period of an academic semester, but for no longer than six months, and is not issued immediately for the entire period of study.

At the same time, provided that the legal grounds remain in place, the deferment may be automatically extended on the basis of information from state registers.

To arrange and verify the relevant status, citizens may use the "Reserve+" application. Information about studies is verified, in particular, through the Unified State Electronic Database on Education.

In cases where it is impossible to arrange a deferment online, documents may be submitted through a center for the provision of administrative services. At the same time, the decision on whether grounds for a deferment exist is made in accordance with current legislation, rather than on the basis of statements or proposals by officials concerning possible future changes to it.

Context

It should be noted that proposals to limit student deferments have been made before. The issue of revising the conditions for granting deferments to students and other education seekers has already been raised at the legislative level.

In particular, on August 15, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers registered in the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 13634 on amendments to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization." The document concerned the rights of teaching staff and students and other education seekers and provided for a review of certain conditions for granting a deferment from mobilization. The legislative initiative, in particular, raised the issue of additional restrictions for certain categories of students and clarification of the conditions for obtaining education that may constitute grounds for a deferment.

In September 2025, the relevant parliamentary committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the document as a basis at first reading. However, the draft law was never adopted.

Could students be mobilized after possible changes

Despite a statement by the Minister of Education and Science about interagency discussions, there are currently no grounds to claim that a decision to cancel deferments for all students has already been adopted. It remains unknown whether restrictions would be proposed exclusively for men in a certain age category or whether they would depend on the level of education, the date of enrollment, or other criteria.

There is also currently no information as to whether potential changes could apply to citizens who are already studying and have a properly оформлен deferment. The answers to these questions will depend on the content of future legislative initiatives, if they are prepared and submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

Addendum

The Ministry's press service clarified that the journalist's question concerned the legal possibility of denying admission to higher education institutions to applicants of conscription age. This does not apply to the deferment rights of current students.

It should be noted

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill intended to resolve one of the problems with students' deferments from mobilization. It concerns cases when a person was expelled from a university before completing their studies, did not receive a diploma, and later decided to continue pursuing the same level of education.