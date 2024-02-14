Defense forces in the Zaporizhzhya sector captured 11 Russians, including Dagestanis and former prisoners - Fedorov

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 38903 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112263 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118807 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163220 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263657 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176248 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166712 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234538 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 84491 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 65379 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 42108 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 78056 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 35638 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263657 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220065 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91880 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96028 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116013 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116766 views
Defense forces in the Zaporizhzhya sector captured 11 Russians, including Dagestanis and former prisoners - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28636 views

The 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade captured 11 Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector, including Dagestanis and former prisoners of war.

11 Russian servicemen were captured by fighters of the 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade  in the Zaporizhzhya sector. Among the Russian military  were Dagestanis and former prisoners. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details 

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, our defenders continue to replenish the exchange fund.  This time, the stormtroopers of the 128th Separate Mechanized Brigade captured 11 Russians, including Dagestanis and former prisoners

- Fedorov wrote on social media. 

Plus 1060 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses14.02.24, 07:56 • 29350 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

