11 Russian servicemen were captured by fighters of the 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade in the Zaporizhzhya sector. Among the Russian military were Dagestanis and former prisoners. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, our defenders continue to replenish the exchange fund. This time, the stormtroopers of the 128th Separate Mechanized Brigade captured 11 Russians, including Dagestanis and former prisoners - Fedorov wrote on social media.

