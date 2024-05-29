DeepState: russia advances near Umanske and in Staromayorske

In the combat zone, the occupiers advanced near Umanske and in Staromayorsk. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The enemy advanced near Umanske and in Staromayorsk. The area around Bohdanivka has been clarified - DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants conducted 25 assaults in an attempt to increase fire control along the contact line. In some areas, the enemy has partial success. The aggressor's losses amounted to over 220 killed and wounded, 6 armored combat vehicles and 4 vehicles destroyed, as well as 1 ATGM. 1 armored combat vehicle, 1 cannon and 2 mortars were damaged.

Over the day, russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, fired 2,849 times at the territory of Ukraine