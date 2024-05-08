ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Deaths near a closed shelter in Kyiv: first hearing on charges against KCSA officials, RSA and hospital management scheduled

Deaths near a closed shelter in Kyiv: first hearing on charges against KCSA officials, RSA and hospital management scheduled

Kyiv

 • 15237 views

Two women and a child were killed and 7 other people were injured near a closed shelter in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv on June 1, 2023. The first court hearing on the charges of KCSA officials, the District State Administration, and hospital management will be held in the Desnianskyi District Court on May 30.

The Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv has scheduled for May 30 a hearing on the charges of KCSA officials, the District State Administration, and hospital management over the deaths of people near a closed shelter in the Desnianskyi district of the capital on June 1, 2023.  This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN

 Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv scheduled for consideration the case on charges of the Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration, the First Deputy Head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, the Director of a medical institution and his deputy in official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Officials are accused of failing to monitor the condition of the shelters and their accessibility, which resulted in the deaths of two women and a child near a closed shelter in the Desnianskyi district on June 1, , 2023, and the injury of 7 other people of varying degrees.

The pre-trial investigation established that the dead and injured tried to get to a shelter located in the premises of the Primary Health Care Center No. 3 in the Desnianskyi district after the air raid alarm, but the doors of the shelter were closed.

A total of 11 people were recognized as victims of the criminal offense. The victims are relatives of the deceased and people who were injured as a result of the impact of the explosion of the missile debris.

They filed civil lawsuits seeking joint and several recovery of material and non-pecuniary damages from the defendants in the amount of over UAH 10 million.

"The first court hearing will be held in the Desnianskyi District Court on May 30, 2024 at 12:00," the prosecutor's office said. 

Recall 

In the investigation into the tragedy, in which people who were unable to get to a shelter were killed by falling enemy missile fragments, four people were detained

A court in Kyiv has remanded in custody a security guard at the Kyiv polyclinicnear which three people died because they failed to get to a shelter.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
south-africaSouth Africa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising