Death toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to 52 - SES

A rocket attack on the city of Poltava on September 3 killed 52 people and injured 271. This was stated by State Emergency Service spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a telethon, UNN reports .

“We have been working all night, rescuers have been working, and we have organized shift work. Currently, we have 52 dead. A body was found around two in the morning. And 271 people were injured. The work continues. More than 200 rescuers are working at the site, more than 50 units of equipment, including heavy engineering equipment. Dog handlers are now actively involved and are working inside the building,” said Khorunzhyi.

Yesterday, on September 3, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the buildings of the institute, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing.

