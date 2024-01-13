Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 220

The death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes in Japan has risen to 220. Another 24 people are still missing. This is evidenced by the data of the authorities of Ishikawa Prefecture, writes Japan Today, reports UNN.

Details

As of Saturday, January 13, 220 people have been confirmed dead. Another 24 people remain missing.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the earthquake-affected areas of Ishikawa Prefecture. He plans to meet with local officials and residents staying in evacuation centers, and will also exchange views with local authorities.

According to the prefectural government, more than 20,000 people remain in evacuation shelters nearly two weeks after the quake.

Construction of temporary housing for people whose homes were damaged by the earthquake is reportedly underway.

Earlier UNN reported 202 victims of the earthquake in Japan.

