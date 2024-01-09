Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 202

The death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes in Japan has risen to 202. This is evidenced by data from the authorities of Ishikawa Prefecture, writes Japan Today, reports UNN.

As of Tuesday, January 9, 202 people have been confirmed dead. Another 120 people remain missing.

Now, eight days after the earthquake, thousands of rescuers are trying to unblock roads and reach nearly 3,500 people stranded in isolated communities.

As of Monday, nearly 30,000 people have moved into approximately 400 state-run shelters, some of which are full and unable to provide sufficient food, water and heating.

Almost 60,000 households were without running water and 15,600 without electricity.

Japan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, and since the end of 2020, activity around Noto has been increasing.

Over the past three years, more than 500 small and medium-sized earthquakes have occurred here.