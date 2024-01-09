An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurs in Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 was recorded near the island of Talaud in Indonesia. This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, UNN reports .

Details

According to seismologists, an increased risk of a tsunami has been declared due to the aftershocks. The depth of the fire was 91 km.

The earthquake occurred 171 kilometers southeast of the Philippine city of General Santos, home to 679 thousand people. There was no information on casualties or damage.

Context

On January 1, a series of earthquakes hit northwestern Japan. The epicenter was located on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. The magnitude of the tremors was estimated at 6-7, and the most powerful one at 7.6.

The natural disaster killed 168 people. As of the morning of January 8, 323 people were still unaccounted for, most of them residents of Wajima.

