Death of a 14-year-old boy after tooth extraction: the Prosecutor General's Office provided new details

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Death of a 14-year-old boy after tooth extraction: the Prosecutor General's Office provided new details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28265 views

An investigation has been launched into the death of a 14-year-old boy after a tooth extraction in a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, which may be related to the improper performance of professional duties by medical workers.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that an investigation has been launched into the death of a 14-year-old boy after a tooth extraction in a Kryvyi Rih hospital, and provided new details, UNN reports.

"...  a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over possible improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, which caused serious consequences for a minor child (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Add

According to the investigation, on February 4, 2024, a 14-year-old boy underwent a tooth extraction under local anesthesia in a hospital in Kryvyi Rih.

At home, the child became ill. He was hospitalized.  The next day, the boy died in the intensive care unit.

The investigation is ongoing and all the circumstances are being established.

Death after tooth extraction: 14-year-old boy dies after visiting dental office in Kryvyi Rih

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

HealthCrimes and emergencies

