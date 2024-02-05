Death of a 14-year-old boy after tooth extraction: the Prosecutor General's Office provided new details

The Prosecutor General's Office said that an investigation has been launched into the death of a 14-year-old boy after a tooth extraction in a Kryvyi Rih hospital, and provided new details, UNN reports.

"... a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over possible improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, which caused serious consequences for a minor child (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on February 4, 2024, a 14-year-old boy underwent a tooth extraction under local anesthesia in a hospital in Kryvyi Rih.

At home, the child became ill. He was hospitalized. The next day, the boy died in the intensive care unit.

The investigation is ongoing and all the circumstances are being established.

