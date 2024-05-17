DBR detains coal businessman and owner of Ukraine World News channel Vitaliy Kropachov: what is known

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation have detained Vitaliy Kropachov, owner of the Ukrdoninvest group of companies engaged in coal and gas production and owner of the Ukraine World News channel. According to the investigation, Kropachov, through his company, caused damage to the state in excess of UAH 2 billion through fraud in the coal sector. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the SBI, the Bureau detained the actual owner of Krasnolimanske LLC, a member of the Ukrdoninvest group of companies, Vitaliy Kropachov.

The SBI noted that, according to the investigation, Kropachov, through his company and officials of the Ministry of Energy and the State Tax Service, caused damage to the state in excess of UAH 2 billion through fraud in the coal sector.

For reference

Vitaliy Kropachov is a Ukrainian businessman and owner of the Ukrdoninvest group of companies, which is engaged in coal and gas production. He also has assets in the machine-building, construction, and transportation industries, and owns media assets, including Era Production, the Ukraine World News TV channel, which was launched on the basis of the banned 112 Ukraine and NewsOne TV channels.

