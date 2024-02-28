Day of the Navigational Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 28

Today, on February 28, aviation navigators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday, UNN reports.

The event was introduced in 2008 by order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The position of an airplane navigator was created in military aviation during the First World War.

Due to the increased flight range and difficulty in navigating unfamiliar terrain, the bomber pilot needed an assistant to conduct reconnaissance and fire on the enemy, while the pilot flew the aircraft.

In military aviation, a navigator, as an observer pilot, can take photographs, aim and drop bombs, guide and launch missiles, and in military transport aviation, land personnel, military equipment and cargo.

Also, in military aviation, a navigator may have a narrower specialization - navigator-operator, in which case his or her duties may not be related to navigation. In some types of aircraft, navigators are trained to fly the aircraft to back up the pilot.

Today is also World Tailors' Day. The event was established in honor of the American engineer and inventor Elias Howe.

In 1845, Elias Howe in the United States developed the lockstitch and received a patent for a sewing machine with this stitch, which operated at a speed of 300 stitches per minute.

The peculiarity of this machine's mechanism was that the needle moved horizontally, while the fabrics to be sewn were located in a vertical plane and could only move along a straight line.

Today you can also join the Tooth Fairy Day. The event was launched in the United States and has become popular in many countries around the world.

The tradition of giving children payment for lost baby teeth can be traced back to Norse mythology. It was believed to bring good luck to the Vikings in battle.

In one of the French fairy tales of the eighteenth century, a little mouse puts money and gifts for baby teeth under the pillow.

The image of the Tooth Fairy began to take shape in the United States in the early twentieth century. And it became widely known thanks to the play The Tooth Fairy by Esther Watkins Arnold, which was published in 1927.

According to some estimates, in the United States alone, the Tooth Fairy "leaves" more than $700 million annually in exchange for children's baby teeth.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Basil the Confessor.

Basil the Confessor lived in Constantinople. He was a monk, preacher, theologian, and opponent of the iconoclasts supported by Emperor Leo III.

On the order of the ruler, Vasyl the Confessor was imprisoned and brutally tortured. He bravely endured all the torture, was released after the emperor's death, and lived to a ripe old age.

Vasyl, Arsen, Mykola, Nestor, Maryna, and Kira celebrate their name days on February 28.