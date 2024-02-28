Day of the Navigational Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 28

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30714 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113508 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72010 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 278656 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231416 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251639 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157651 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372161 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47567 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 113509 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 278657 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236584 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20697 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28751 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71012 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78115 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Day of the Navigational Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28076 views

Today, February 28, aviation navigators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. The event was introduced in 2008 by order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Day of the Navigational Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 28

Today, on February 28, aviation navigators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday, UNN reports.

The event was introduced in 2008 by order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The position of an airplane navigator was created in military aviation during the First World War.

Due to the increased flight range and difficulty in navigating unfamiliar terrain, the bomber pilot needed an assistant to conduct reconnaissance and fire on the enemy, while the pilot flew the aircraft.

In military aviation, a navigator, as an observer pilot, can take photographs, aim and drop bombs, guide and launch missiles, and in military transport aviation, land personnel, military equipment and cargo.

Also, in military aviation, a navigator may have a narrower specialization - navigator-operator, in which case his or her duties may not be related to navigation. In some types of aircraft, navigators are trained to fly the aircraft to back up the pilot.

Today is also World Tailors' Day. The event was established in honor of the American engineer and inventor Elias Howe.

In 1845, Elias Howe in the United States developed the lockstitch and received a patent for a sewing machine with this stitch, which operated at a speed of 300 stitches per minute.

The peculiarity of this machine's mechanism was that the needle moved horizontally, while the fabrics to be sewn were located in a vertical plane and could only move along a straight line.

Today you can also join the Tooth Fairy Day. The event was launched in the United States and has become popular in many countries around the world.

The tradition of giving children payment for lost baby teeth can be traced back to Norse mythology. It was believed to bring good luck to the Vikings in battle.

In one of the French fairy tales of the eighteenth century, a little mouse puts money and gifts for baby teeth under the pillow.

The image of the Tooth Fairy began to take shape in the United States in the early twentieth century. And it became widely known  thanks to the play The Tooth Fairy by Esther Watkins Arnold, which was published in 1927.

According to some estimates, in the United States alone, the Tooth Fairy "leaves" more than $700 million annually in exchange for children's baby teeth.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Basil the Confessor.

Basil the Confessor lived in Constantinople. He was a monk, preacher, theologian, and opponent of the iconoclasts supported by Emperor Leo III.

On the order of the ruler, Vasyl the Confessor was imprisoned and brutally tortured. He bravely endured all the torture, was released after the emperor's death, and lived to a ripe old age.

Vasyl, Arsen, Mykola, Nestor, Maryna, and Kira celebrate their name days on February 28.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02