Day of the National Anthem of Ukraine, International Day of Women Judges. What else can be celebrated on March 10

Today is the Day of the National Anthem in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The event was introduced in 2021 by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers. It was on March 10, 1865, that the composer Mykhailo Verbytskyi's work "Ukraine Has Not Yet Died" was first performed in the Polish city of Peremyshl.

The Ukrainian ethnographer, folklorist, and poet Pavlo Platonovych Chubynsky wrote his poem in 1862.

On January 15, 1992, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the musical version of the National Anthem

March 6, 2003 - The Parliament of Ukraine adopted the Law "On the National Anthem of Ukraine".

Since 2009, March 10 has been the International Day of Women Judges. The event was initiated by the International Association of Women Judges. Its goal is to encourage more women to pursue careers in the judiciary and to find solutions to the problems faced by women judges in many countries.

According to statistics, about 40% of all judges in the world are women.

It is also fashionable today to join the International Wig Day. This event is not only about style and fashion. On this day, various events are held that show the more serious aspect of wearing wigs, especially for those undergoing cancer treatment.

Wigs have a rich history that goes back to ancient civilizations such as Egypt, where they were worn for sun protection and for ceremonial occasions. Over the centuries, wigs have evolved in style, meaning, and accessibility, becoming a staple of fashion, entertainment, and a solution to hair loss.

Today, fans of computer games can join the Day of Mario, a cult character for gamers of many generations.

Mario made his debut in 1981 in the arcade game Donkey Kong, created by legendary Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto. Since then, Mario has become the face of Nintendo, appearing in over 200 games and becoming the best-selling video game series of all time. Mario's adventures, along with characters such as Luigi, Princess Peach and Bowser, have captivated players of all ages, making him a cultural icon.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Kondratos of Nicomedia and his disciples.

Condrat lived in Nicomedia in the third century. He was a preacher, a theologian, and had the gift of healing. When a new ruler arrived in Nicomedia, the persecution of Christians intensified. Kondrat and his followers were thrown into prison. They were tortured and forced to renounce their faith in the Lord, but none of them agreed. The furious ruler ordered the execution of Kondrat and his disciples.

Name days on March 10 are celebrated by Kindrat, Viktor, Pavlo, Denys, Leonid, Halyna, Vasylina, and Anastasiia.