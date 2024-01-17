Davos: geopolitical risk anxiety overshadows global economic resilience

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 47839 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106836 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135494 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134510 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174501 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170963 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280059 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178135 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167124 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148789 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102121 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101793 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103763 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 66794 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 38702 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 47856 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248075 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233251 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258629 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29201 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135495 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105610 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121782 views
Actual
Davos: geopolitical risk anxiety overshadows global economic resilience

Davos: geopolitical risk anxiety overshadows global economic resilience

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29686 views

The resilience of the global economy has surpassed all forecasts, but discussions at the World Economic Forum are focused on wars: Russia vs. Ukraine, Israel vs. Hamas, the conflict in the Red Sea, and other possible threats.

The growing conflict in the Middle East, Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, and a host of other potential geopolitical flare-ups are casting a fog of uncertainty over the world's economic growth prospects.

This is written by the Financial Times and reports UNN.

Details

The economic backdrop of the Davos meetings is much more promising than many expected a year ago, the publication writes. It is noted that  the revival in financial markets, overcoming high inflation at the end of 2023, and possible prospects for economic growth.

The resilience of not only economies, but also financial markets to the current geopolitical crises, to rising interest rates and the fight against inflation has been extremely strong

- said the CFO of the German banking group Deutsche Bank. AG, James von Moltke.

But even as leading economies try to assure us that the wave of economic troubles of the past few years can be successfully overcome, this optimism is significantly tempered by growing anxiety about the many geopolitical risks that will create a fog of uncertainty in 2024.

Ukraine continues to fight Russian aggression: the Russian-Ukrainian war remains the main topic for many. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned delegates that Russia's Vladimir Putin has aggressive ambitions that go beyond Ukraine.

France is going to sign an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine - Macron17.01.24, 08:55 • 53950 views

The wars in the Middle East are ongoing, with the possibility of escalation in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea being actively discussed. The latter conflict has led to a massive diversion of shipping around southern Africa, higher corporate costs and potential inflation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the world has entered an era of "conflict and confrontation, fragmentation and fear.

Without a doubt, we are facing the greatest risk to the global order in the post-war era

- says von der Leyen.

In 2021 every 5th unit of energy consumed in the EU was from Russia, now every 20th - von der Leyen16.01.24, 15:19 • 24529 views

According to Bit Simon, commercial director of logistics at DP World, one of the largest container terminal operators, the topic [of geopolitical disruption] is really getting complicated. He warned that rising shipping costs, combined with potentially higher oil prices, could exacerbate inflation.

At the same time, eight of the world's 10 most populous countries are holding elections this year, which will mark a period of acute political instability.

At the same time, there is a continuing shift away from the long postwar period of ever-increasing globalization, as countries prioritize national security and resilience over economic efficiency, and traditional methods of cooperation are breaking down.

Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran after Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan16.01.24, 19:09 • 25607 views

A survey of 30 leading economists conducted by the World Economic Forum ahead of the meetings showed that almost 70 percent fear that the pace of geo-economic fragmentation will accelerate this year.

Addendum

The above warnings are in addition to the results of a Goldman survey cited by Bloomberg . About 54% of respondents chose geopolitics as the top risk, according to the survey, conducted as part of the bank's annual global strategy conference, which took place this month in London. The second place was taken by the US elections to be held on November 5, with 17%.

The survey results show a significant shift in global market sentiment as inflation, a major concern in recent years, slows and returns to central bank targets. Although a resurgence in inflation is still a threat, the Goldman survey shows that investors are increasingly concerned about how to position themselves in the event of a proliferation of wars in Europe and the Middle East, as well as rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Recall

UNN reported that according to the conclusion of the Ministry of Economy, even despite the blocking of Polish carriers at the border, Ukraine's economy continues to grow.

It also became known that China's economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023, which is slightly better than the official target.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World

Contact us about advertising