The Czech government has recalled its ambassador to russia, Vítězslav Pivonka. His mission will end at the end of May. The search for a new ambassador has already begun. This was reported by ČTK, according to UNN.

Details

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky of the Czech Republic announced that his government has decided to recall its ambassador to russia, Vítězslav Pivonka. According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pivonka's mission in moscow will end at the end of May.

Lipavsky also personally thanked Pivonka for his service in the russian federation, emphasizing his significant contribution to diplomatic work.

The government confirmed that it is actively working on the appointment of a new ambassador, although details on the candidate and timing will not be disclosed until the process is completed.

Add

According to preliminary media speculation, diplomat and former deputy defense minister Daniel Costovăl may be a candidate for the post in moscow. The decision on the new ambassador may be agreed upon during a government meeting, but Prime Minister Petr Fiala refused to comment on these issues, noting the need to respect the law and confidentiality.

Czech government decides to stop issuing residence permits to Russians and Belarusians