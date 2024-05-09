Currency exchange rate as of May 9: the dollar rose by 9 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.3828 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.38 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.31 UAH/€. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.75 and sold for UAH 39.30 in banks.

- The euro can be bought for UAH 42.82 and sold for UAH 42.27 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.75-39.85, and the euro at UAH 42.78-42.90.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.38-39.42 for the dollar and UAH 42.34-42.37 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

According to the IMF's Geeta Gopinath, the US dollar remains the dominant currency, accounting for more than 80% of trade transactions and almost 60% of foreign exchange reserves, despite rising geopolitical risks and gradual diversification into other currencies.