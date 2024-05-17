Currency exchange rate as of May 17: hryvnia strengthened by 14 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.4395 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.44 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.84 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:45 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.93 and sold for UAH 40.00 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.35 and sold for UAH 42.70 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.82-39.90, and the euro at UAH 43.15-43.25.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.33-39.35 for the dollar and UAH 42.70-42.71 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

According to a British intelligence report, Ukraine's economy remains resilient, with projected real economic growth of 3% in 2024, despite Russia's invasion and attacks on energy infrastructure.