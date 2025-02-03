Currency exchange rate as of February 3: the dollar continues to fall in value

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7263 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.72 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.32 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:30 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.15 and sold for UAH 41.60 in banks;

The euro can be bought for UAH 43.85 and sold for UAH 43.30 in banks;

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.90-41.90, and the euro at UAH 43.72-43.90.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.65 - 41.69 for the dollar and UAH 43.19-43.23 for the euro, respectively.

