CPA warned about fake news about power and water cut-offs in Sumy region

On Thursday, September 26, it became known that Ukrainians are receiving fake messages in messengers from the alleged State Emergency Service regarding power and water supply outages in Sumy region. This was warned by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

The analysts said that the fake news reports spoke of serious power and water supply disruptions in Sumy region due to Russian air strikes, with an emphasis on the fact that there would be no electricity and water for three weeks.

The messages also call on residents of the region to buy everything they need “to live in emergency conditions”

Having verified the information with the SES of Ukraine, the Center reports that such messages are fake, and the SES has not been involved in such mailing. In addition, the accounts from which these messages are sent are deleted in a few hours, indicating an organized disinformation campaign - said the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Experts explain that such fakes are spread to create panic among the population, cause distrust of official sources and disorient Ukrainians during the war.

