Court in Switzerland deprives Pavel Durov of parental rights to three children

Iryna Bolgar, who calls herself the mother of three children she gave birth to from Telegram founder Pavel Durov, said that a court in Switzerland had deprived Durov of parental rights to their children. The woman reported this on her Instagram page, UNN reports .

Details

According to Bolgar, at the end of 2022, Pavel Durov gave her an ultimatum to force her to move from the UAE to Switzerland. Then Durov blocked her access to all cards that gave her the right to spend up to 150 thousand euros per month.

He also stopped paying bills that he usually paid directly from his bank accounts, such as for education, travel, medical expenses, and others. When I stated that I would defend my rights and the rights of the children legally, he refused to sign consents for the children to extend our European immigration documents and to obtain new ones. Obviously, to prevent us from staying in Europe, - The woman added.

She noted that she had appealed to the Tribunal for the Protection of Children and Adults in Geneva to be able to extend the children's administrative documents on her own as a matter of urgency.

The Court for the Protection of Children and Adults initiated an investigation conducted by the Geneva child welfare authorities, which resulted in a decision to terminate Durov's parental rights with respect to our three children. The guardianship authorities repeatedly, including in my presence, tried to contact Durov through all the contacts I provided and which I had used myself to contact him before and in the future. But he did not respond, - Bolgar said.

Recall

Pavel Durov was detained on August 24 when his private jet landed at Le Bourget Airport. In France, he is accused of 12 crimes, including drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud, due to insufficient moderation on Telegram. According to reports, Durov could face up to 20 years in prison for the total number of crimes charged.

Yesterday, Durov was placed under judicial supervision in France and banned from leaving the country. He will have to post a bail of 5 million euros and report to the police twice a week due to the 6 offenses he is charged with.