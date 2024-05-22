Counterfeit household chemicals worth UAH 1.5 million were seized in the Carpathian region

Ukrainian law enforcement officers found mass production of fakes of household chemicals under the brand of World manufacturers in the Carpathian region. The identity of the 38-year-old director of the enterprise, who distributed responsibilities for the production of illegal products and their sale on internet platforms, has been established. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegram Channel of the Cyber Police Department.

Details

Cyber police revealed mass illegal production of household chemicals under the brand of World manufacturers in the territory of the Ivano-Frankivsk region. the identity of the 38-year-old director of the enterprise, who rented a hangar on the territory of the Regional Center for the purpose of manufacturing counterfeit products, was established. According to the investigation, the defendant organized the production of printing with the identity of world leaders in the production of household chemicals.

The man involved several acquaintances in illegal activities, among whom he distributed responsibilities for the manufacture of products, their sale and accounting for the profit received. The attackers sold their products in stores in the region, and also sent them to customers by mail or used the services of logistics companies. - informs the press service of the Cyber Police Department.

It is noted that the cyber police found a telegram channel and accounts in social networks and on a popular internet platform, with the help of which the defendants advertised and sold counterfeit goods at attractive prices under the guise of household chemicals from original manufacturers.

Investigators and cyber police officers of the Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Lviv regions, with the power support of the patrol police department, conducted 21 searches in the shop premises, in the places of storage and sale of counterfeit goods, as well as in the premises and vehicles of the defendants. - law enforcement officers report.

According to the investigation, during the search, equipment, documentation, bank cards, phones, computer equipment, as well as almost seven thousand containers with counterfeit products and raw materials with a total value of about one and a half million hryvnias were seized.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code. Now investigative actions are continuing to establish all the accomplices of the defendants and the channels of supply of raw materials.

