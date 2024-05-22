ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Counterfeit household chemicals worth UAH 1.5 million were seized in the Carpathian region

Counterfeit household chemicals worth UAH 1.5 million were seized in the Carpathian region

Kyiv

Law enforcement officers found mass production of counterfeit household chemicals under the brands of World manufacturers in the Carpathian region. Cyber police officers of the Ivano-Frankivsk region exposed the transaction for UAH 1.5 million.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers found mass production of fakes of household chemicals under the brand of World manufacturers in the Carpathian region. The identity of the 38-year-old director of the enterprise, who distributed responsibilities for the production of illegal products and their sale on internet platforms, has been established. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegram Channel of the Cyber Police Department.

Details

Cyber police revealed mass illegal production of household chemicals under the brand of World manufacturers in the territory of the Ivano-Frankivsk region.  the identity of the 38-year-old director of the enterprise, who rented a hangar on the territory of the Regional Center for the purpose of manufacturing counterfeit products, was established. According to the investigation, the defendant organized the production of printing with the identity of world leaders in the production of household chemicals.

The man involved several acquaintances in illegal activities, among whom he distributed responsibilities for the manufacture of products, their sale and accounting for the profit received. The attackers sold their products in stores in the region, and also sent them to customers by mail or used the services of logistics companies.

- informs the press service of the Cyber Police Department.

It is noted that the cyber police found a telegram channel and accounts in social networks and on a popular internet platform, with the help of which the defendants advertised and sold counterfeit goods at attractive prices under the guise of household chemicals from original manufacturers.

Image

Investigators and cyber police officers of the Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Lviv regions, with the power support of the patrol police department, conducted 21 searches in the shop premises, in the places of storage and sale of counterfeit goods, as well as in the premises and vehicles of the defendants. 

- law enforcement officers report.

According to the investigation, during the search, equipment, documentation, bank cards, phones, computer equipment, as well as almost seven thousand containers with counterfeit products and raw materials with a total value of about one and a half million hryvnias were seized.

Image

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code. Now investigative actions are continuing to establish all the accomplices of the defendants and the channels of supply of raw materials.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

