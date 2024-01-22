ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Corporate rights of Ukrainian businesses associated with the Russian Federation worth more than UAH 22 billion transferred to ARMA

Corporate rights of Ukrainian businesses associated with the Russian Federation worth more than UAH 22 billion transferred to ARMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69886 views

Since the beginning of the war, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has protected the corporate rights of Russian-linked companies worth more than UAH 22 billion. The arrests are part of investigations into corporations that are indirectly or directly linked to Russian citizens, and assets worth almost UAH 6 billion have already been confiscated.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency has transferred the corporate rights of Ukrainian business entities associated with the Russian Federation worth over UAH 22 billion to the management of the agency.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a briefing, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, the security agencies have investigated 66 criminal proceedings involving assets directly or indirectly owned by Russian citizens. Another 114 criminal proceedings related to crimes committed by business entities and connected with the Russian Federation were investigated by the National Police. During the investigation of these proceedings, the corporate rights of 91 Ukrainian legal entities, business entities with beneficial owners of Russian citizens and state-owned enterprises of Russia were seized and transferred to the ARMA for management in the amount of over UAH 22 billion

- said the Prosecutor General.

Details

Kostin noted that among the enemy's accomplices are "ordinary gunners, collaborators, and businesses that help the enemy for profit." That is why law enforcement officers counteract all campaigns that promote the aggressor's activities, regardless of the country of registration.

The investigations have already resulted in the seizure of Russian and Belarusian assets worth almost UAH 6 billion. More than 260 real estate objects have also been seized and transferred to the ARMA. Among them are integral property complexes of enterprises, factories, private port complexes, office and residential premises, etc.

More than 400 vehicles and special equipment, industrial equipment and products with a total value of over USD 1.1 billion.

ARMA publishes list of Hrynkevych's property: businessman and his entourage own 17 residential properties and 18 land plots12.01.24, 11:50 • 28938 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

WarEconomyCrimes and emergencies

