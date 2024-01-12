ukenru
ARMA publishes list of Hrynkevych's property: businessman and his entourage own 17 residential properties and 18 land plots

ARMA publishes list of Hrynkevych's property: businessman and his entourage own 17 residential properties and 18 land plots

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28938 views

The ARMA has unveiled the assets of businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his entourage, including 17 real estate properties, 18 land plots, premium cars and weapons.

The National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA) has published a list of the property of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych,  who was detained by the SBI while trying to bribe a SBI investigator, and his entourage.  The list includes 17 residential properties, 18 land plots, 9 premium cars and weapons. UNN reported this with reference to the press service of the ARMA. 

Details 

ARMA has identified and traced the following Ukrainian assets of Hrynkevych and his associates. 

  • Residential real estate - 17 (including 3 apartments owned by Svitlana, wife of Igor Hrynkevych; 1 Lviv apartment owned by Yaryna Hrynkevych; 1 Lviv apartment owned by Marian Shved and 2 apartments owned by Sofia Morozyuk)
  • non-residential real estate - 7 (including non-residential premises on Saksaganskogo Street in the center of the capital)
  • land plots - 18 (including significant plots in Lytvynivka village council of Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region owned by Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman Hrynkevych)
  • premium cars - 9
  • shares in the authorized capital - UAH 14,731,625
  • weapons - 12
  • intellectual property rights - 3. 

According to ARMA,  officials and beneficiaries of controlled limited liability companies and a number of other business entities acted in prior collusion with MoD officials. 

Earlier UNN reportedthat the court seized the property of the family and controlled campaigns of a Lviv businessman who was detained by the SBI while trying to bribe an investigator of the Bureau.  

It did not meet the requirements: Ruvin reports results of clothing examination for the Armed Forces in Hrynkevych case12.01.24, 11:22 • 194383 views

Recall

Several months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into fraudulent procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The Lviv businessman's companies won 23 tenders to supply the Defense Ministry with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion.

It was found that the defense procurement contracts involved companies controlled by the businessman that were previously engaged in construction and did not have the proper capacity to manufacture and store materiel for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. According to preliminary estimates, this resulted in UAH 1.2 billion in budget losses and, accordingly, disruption of supplies.

Law enforcement officers found complete non-fulfillment of 6 contracts. Under at least 7 contracts, the companies supplied goods to military units in small quantities, but received state funds for full fulfillment of their obligations. It was also found that 8 contracts were executed with a delay of 3 to 5 months.

An analysis of foreign economic contacts and customs documents of these companies revealed facts of overstatement of the cost of goods supplied to the MoD. The involvement of former MoD officials in the fraud is currently being checked, as they did not take any legal action to enforce or terminate the contracts.

On December 9, the SBI detained Hrynkevych for attempting to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for $500,000. It was this case that Ihor Hrynkevych tried to "solve" with the SBI official.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

