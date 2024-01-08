Contusion due to Russian attack: the Rescue Center reported on the condition of lioness Yuna
Kyiv • UNN
Yuna the lioness, who was injured in a rocket attack near Kyiv, is improving: she can now lift her head and stand steadily. Her coordination is still impaired, but her recovery is ongoing.
Lioness Yuna, who was seriously injured in a missile attack on Kyiv region, is already raising her head and standing on her feet without falling. This was reported by the Wildlife Rescue Center, UNN reports.
News about the condition of our lioness Yuna! She is already raising her head and standing on her feet without falling. Although her full recovery is still a long way off, we are happy with every small step in her recovery and share the news with you. There are still problems in coordination, but with your support and faith, we are confident that she will overcome all difficulties
Addendum
Earlier it was reportedthat due to a missile attack on Kyiv region, lioness Yuna suffered a serious concussion, which led to a complete loss of coordination.