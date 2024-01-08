Contusion due to Russian attack: the Rescue Center reported on the condition of lioness Yuna

Lioness Yuna, who was seriously injured in a missile attack on Kyiv region, is already raising her head and standing on her feet without falling. This was reported by the Wildlife Rescue Center, UNN reports.

News about the condition of our lioness Yuna! She is already raising her head and standing on her feet without falling. Although her full recovery is still a long way off, we are happy with every small step in her recovery and share the news with you. There are still problems in coordination, but with your support and faith, we are confident that she will overcome all difficulties - the statement said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat due to a missile attack on Kyiv region, lioness Yuna suffered a serious concussion, which led to a complete loss of coordination.