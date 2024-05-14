Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto donates 300 books to local Ukrainian schools

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto has donated 300 Ukrainian books to local Ukrainian schools . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, Oleg Nikolenko.

Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto donates 300 books to Ukrainian schools in Toronto "Now our children will have more opportunities to learn - said Consul General of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

Nikolenko also attended a meeting of the School Board of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Toronto Branch, where he thanked school principals and teachers for their tireless work.

The opportunity for Ukrainian children to study at Ukrainian schools in Canada is about preserving their connection to Ukraine, our language and culture - the consulate emphasizes.

Ukraine and Poland are working to ensure that Ukrainian children will be able to study Ukrainian language and literature according to Polish school curricula starting in September.