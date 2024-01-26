ukenru
Exclusive
Construction of a new bridge across the Desna River begins near Chernihiv

Construction of a new bridge across the Desna River begins near Chernihiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46001 views

A new bridge over the Desna River near Chernihiv, Ukraine, is being built with a unique design featuring the longest monolithic span made of post-tensioned concrete. The bridge, which will be the longest across the Desna River (628 meters), is designed to provide superior crack resistance.

The new bridge over the Desna River near Chernihiv will have a unique design: the longest continuous monolithic span structure made of post-tensioned concrete. The press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on the unique technology of the new crossing on its Facebook page, UNN reports.

A new bridge over the Desna River near Chernihiv will be built using unique technologies. The structure will have the longest continuous monolithic span made of post-tensioned concrete.

- the agency said.

Details

It is noted that the technologies used during construction take into account modern load standards and make the new bridge super resistant to cracks.

The new bridge will be the longest bridge across the Desna River at 628 meters. It will have 4 traffic lanes, traffic interchanges, an underground pedestrian crossing, sidewalk and pedestrian zones, bicycle lanes, and passages for people with limited mobility.

Optional

The bridge over the Desna River, which was destroyed by Russian bombs back in March 2022, has not yet been reopened. However, this passage  is working. First, it was partially restored in the summer of 2022 by installing a pontoon crossing. A year later, cars were moving across the temporary bridge.

On January 20, the bridge was closed to traffic. According to the ministries, this crossing will not work until May. At the same time, the Ministry has developed a map of the route of the new passage to Chernihiv.

The Ministry of Education noted that the overhaul of the main bridge is taking place in parallel. The repair work is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyTechnologies

