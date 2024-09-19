ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Congress recognizes that Ukraine is implementing military innovations faster than the United States

Congress recognizes that Ukraine is implementing military innovations faster than the United States

The chairman of the US National Defense Strategy Commission says Ukraine is implementing military innovations faster than the US government. The Commission calls for changes in funding and priorities for defense projects.

Ukraine is implementing innovations in military technologies and concepts at a rate much faster than the United States government. This was stated by Jane Harman, chairman of the U.S. National Defense Strategy Commission, during a hearing in Congress, Voice of Americareports and UNN.

Details

Washington believes that the United States should launch a multi-year investment in its national security and industrial base. As well as adjust its priorities and use national security funds more efficiently.

We need to stimulate change. Ukraine and Russia are innovating on the battlefield and it takes weeks, not years. I was in Kyiv last week, and before that in April, and I saw this with my own eyes. If the Department of Defense cannot move at the same speed and scale, it will lose

- Jane Harman is sure .

US, Ukraine work with European companies to replace S-300 and R-27 missiles - Austin06.09.24, 13:52 • 107634 views

Addendum

Some practices of the procurement system research and development practice are emphasized separately. The National Defense Strategy Commission emphasizes that they are already outdated for the current strategic environment. 

In particular, Jane Harman emphasized during the hearing that projects that have not demonstrated significant value should not be funded.

We can't continue to fund things that have been shown to have no value as new software. We just have to ask what Ukraine can teach us. Ukraine can teach us this, in particular, because you can build a drone for 350 dollars. My comment on this is that you can't buy a cup of coffee in the Pentagon for $350, and we are talking about our future

- Garman said

She also said that some of the Pentagon's current programs, which focus purely on equipment, should be replaced with others that make greater use of modern technology and software.

Recall

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked the Speaker to include assistance to Ukraine in the Presidential Authorization Resolution. They emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies

