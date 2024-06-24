Conflict with ex-military officer and Tyshchenko's security: Kyiv police officer involved in the incident fired

The police officer who participated in the incident with the ex-soldier and the security of MP Mykola Tyshchenko in Dnipro was fired. This was reported to Suspilne by Anna Strashok, Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Kyiv City National Police, UNN reports.

Earlier, Strashok confirmed the information that the man wearing the vest with the inscription "Police" in the video of the incident that took place between ex-Kraken soldier Dmytro Pavlov and allegedly bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko in Dnipro was a Kyiv police officer.

According to her, the man in the video is a Kyiv police officer who was on a business trip to Dnipro, where he took part in investigative activities.

"After they were completed, the law enforcement officer went outside and witnessed a conflict between citizens. Later, a man approached him about a crime committed against his acquaintance, whose phone had been taken away. The police officer intervened in the incident," she said.

According to Ms. Strashok, an internal investigation has been ordered to establish the legality of the police officer's actions.

She also added that the investigative actions in which the law enforcement officer was involved had nothing to do with the activists and public figures who were in the same place and were participants in the incident.

As for how the Kyiv police officer ended up in Dnipro, the law enforcement officer said that if the pre-trial investigation is carried out by Kyiv police officers, they can be on a business trip to any city in the country if necessary.

According to media reports, the police in Dnipropetrovs'k region stated that local law enforcement officers did not cooperate with Tishchenko and did not participate in the searches.

A video was posted on social networks showing a man being beaten by the bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in Dnipro .