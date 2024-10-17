Conflict in St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy region: police report several victims, proceedings opened

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 5290 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38592 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190944 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119318 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353262 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177930 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147651 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196859 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125963 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12829 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12238 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17288 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25027 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19492 views
Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 1208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 5296 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38596 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96630 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26306 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28643 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42221 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50458 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138870 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Conflict in St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy region: police report several victims, proceedings opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15260 views

A conflict broke out between believers at St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy region. The police opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism and are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Conflict in St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy region: police report several victims, proceedings opened

This morning in St. Michael's Cathedral, located in Cherkasy region, a conflict broke out between believers, resulting in several injuries. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over the hooliganism, UNN reports , citing the National Police. 

As the police found out, a group of people committed hooliganism on the territory and inside the church, as a result of which several citizens were injured

- the National Police said in a statement. 

The police immediately arrived at the scene and interviewed the parties to the conflict. Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying witnesses and eyewitnesses to the incident, as well as studying video footage posted on social media.

Investigators of the Cherkasy District Police Department are establishing all the circumstances of the incident in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

Recall

On the morning of October 17, residents of the city were invited to pray there, but a crowd of supporters of the UOC-Moscow Patriarchate stormed the cathedral.

According to Suspilne, after the chaplain's statement about the transfer of St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy, a fight broke out between representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and believers of the UOC-MP.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,195.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.35
Ethereum
$1,806.07