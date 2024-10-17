Conflict in St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy region: police report several victims, proceedings opened
Kyiv • UNN
A conflict broke out between believers at St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy region. The police opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism and are establishing the circumstances of the incident.
This morning in St. Michael's Cathedral, located in Cherkasy region, a conflict broke out between believers, resulting in several injuries. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over the hooliganism, UNN reports , citing the National Police.
As the police found out, a group of people committed hooliganism on the territory and inside the church, as a result of which several citizens were injured
The police immediately arrived at the scene and interviewed the parties to the conflict. Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying witnesses and eyewitnesses to the incident, as well as studying video footage posted on social media.
Investigators of the Cherkasy District Police Department are establishing all the circumstances of the incident in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).
Recall
On the morning of October 17, residents of the city were invited to pray there, but a crowd of supporters of the UOC-Moscow Patriarchate stormed the cathedral.
According to Suspilne, after the chaplain's statement about the transfer of St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy, a fight broke out between representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and believers of the UOC-MP.