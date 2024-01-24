Compulsory evacuation of a number of settlements is announced in Donetsk region: 72 more children are to be taken out

At a meeting of the Donetsk Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, a decision was made today to forcibly evacuate children from a number of settlements in the Marinka and Ocheretyne communities. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in some frontline communities in Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, forced evacuation has been going on since April last year.

"Today we have decided to start it in certain settlements of the Marinka and Ocheretyne communities - 72 children are still there," Filashkin said.

He noted that not all adults realize their responsibility for the lives and health of their children. Many still remain in the areas where active hostilities are taking place.

Addendum

Over the past day, the occupants fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region. Private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.