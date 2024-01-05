Sumy region is looking for saboteurs, residents are asked to report suspicious persons

Comprehensive counter-sabotage measures aimed at preventing and neutralizing threats of reconnaissance and subversive activities are underway in the Sumy region bordering russia. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region, UNN writes.

Taking into account the legal regime of martial law introduced on the territory of our state and the border location of Sumy region, comprehensive counter-sabotage measures are being taken in the region. They are aimed at preventing and neutralizing threats of reconnaissance and subversive activities against our state - the statement said.

The SBU called on citizens to remain calm and understanding of possible inconveniences and to respond responsibly to the legitimate demands of counter-sabotage measures.

In addition, the SBU is asking for information about suspicious people in the region, especially if they are interested in the location of military and strategically important facilities.

