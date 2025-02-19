Company X is in talks with investors for a $44 billion financing round

Elon Musk's company X, formerly known as Twitter, is negotiating to raise $44 billion in investments, which corresponds to the price Musk paid for the company in 2022. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

This was an opportunity for X to return to the financial arena after the Musk takeover and reorganization of the company led to the loss of many users and advertisers.

In December, prior to the current deal negotiations, Fidelity Investments reduced its stake in Twitter by about 70% of the 2022 sale price.

According to the information, negotiations on a new round of financing for X are still ongoing, and the details may change. The company may also refuse to negotiate financing. This is the first known investment round for the social media company since Musk took it private.

Germany calls on the EU to get rid of its dependence on Musk and create its own analog of the X network

Musk, who has played a leading role in the administration of US President Donald Trump, has seen his companies' fortunes grow in recent months. For example, Tesla Inc. shares rose by more than 40% after Trump's election, and SpaceX's $350 billion valuation in December made it the world's largest tech startup.

Musk has raised billions of dollars in private markets through recent deals. His artificial intelligence startup xAI is also looking to raise funding, and its valuation has risen in recent weeks. The AI company is looking for potential investors for a funding round that could value it at around $75 billion, although the terms have not yet been finalized and are subject to change.

X currently holds a stake in xAI of approximately $6 billion.

X's financial situation is stabilizing, thanks to the growth of advertising revenues, in particular on the eve of the US elections. Musk has also reassessed the company's debt, continuing to cooperate with major investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Apple returns to advertising on X after more than a year of boycott