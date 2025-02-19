Company X is in talks with investors for a $44 billion financing round

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27914 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48744 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93788 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54673 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99672 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112332 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116630 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150036 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53862 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106764 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 65436 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 27379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 93847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140898 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173357 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22792 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52379 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133090 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134985 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163396 views
Company X is in talks with investors for a $44 billion financing round

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22838 views

Company X (formerly Twitter) has begun negotiations to raise $44 billion in investment. This is the first investment round since Musk acquired the company in 2022.

Elon Musk's company X, formerly known as Twitter, is negotiating to raise $44 billion in investments, which corresponds to the price Musk paid for the company in 2022. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details 

This was an opportunity for X to return to the financial arena after the Musk takeover and reorganization of the company led to the loss of many users and advertisers.

In December, prior to the current deal negotiations, Fidelity Investments reduced its stake in Twitter by about 70% of the 2022 sale price.

According to the information, negotiations on a new round of financing for X are still ongoing, and the details may change. The company may also refuse to negotiate financing. This is the first known investment round for the social media company since Musk took it private.

Germany calls on the EU to get rid of its dependence on Musk and create its own analog of the X network18.02.25, 11:02 • 23201 view

Musk, who has played a leading role in the administration of US President Donald Trump, has seen his companies' fortunes grow in recent months. For example, Tesla Inc. shares rose by more than 40% after Trump's election, and SpaceX's $350 billion valuation in December made it the world's largest tech startup.

Musk has raised billions of dollars in private markets through recent deals. His artificial intelligence startup xAI is also looking to raise funding, and its valuation has risen in recent weeks. The AI company is looking for potential investors for a funding round that could value it at around $75 billion, although the terms have not yet been finalized and are subject to change.

X currently holds a stake in xAI of approximately $6 billion.

X's financial situation is stabilizing, thanks to the growth of advertising revenues, in particular on the eve of the US elections. Musk has also reassessed the company's debt, continuing to cooperate with major investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Apple returns to advertising on X after more than a year of boycott13.02.25, 19:53 • 31257 views

Alina Volianska

News of the World

