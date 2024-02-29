Commander of the "Sevastopol Self-Defense" to be tried for seizure of Belbek airfield and Ukrainian Navy Headquarters

The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment against the head of the illegal formation "Self-Defense of Sevastopol", under whose leadership the "self-defense" captured the Headquarters of the Ukrainian Navy Command and the Belbek airfield. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, UNN reports.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomy sent to court an indictment against the head of the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Sevastopol", which operated on the peninsula during the active phase of the occupation - the statement said.

The investigation established that prior to the occupation of Crimea in 2014, the accused commanded a marine regiment of the 810th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and had experience in combat operations. In February 2014, he voluntarily headed the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Sevastopol" to assist the Russian army and the occupation of the Crimean peninsula.

Under their leadership, the "self-defense" units seized the headquarters of the Ukrainian Navy Command, the Belbek airfield, the buildings of the prosecutor's office, police and other

The so-called defenders also built roadblocks, carried out patrols, conducted illegal searches of cars and detained Ukrainian citizens.

On the eve of the illegal referendum on the peninsula, the accused received firearms and ammunition from the occupiers, which were used to ensure "public order" during the "voting - the prosecutor's office added.

The "Samooboronets" received a medal "For the Liberation of Crimea and Sevastopol" from the occupiers.

"The actions of the accused are classified as high treason, participation in paramilitary or armed groups not provided for by law, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (part 1 of article 111, part 4 of article 260, part 2 of article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office summarizes.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

