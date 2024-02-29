Commander of the "Sevastopol Self-Defense" to be tried for seizure of Belbek airfield and Ukrainian Navy Headquarters

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30309 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111674 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71066 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 276479 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235073 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191714 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231085 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251572 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157573 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372138 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 45983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 111674 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 276479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213556 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235073 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20390 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28491 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28378 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69892 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 77011 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Commander of the "Sevastopol Self-Defense" to be tried for seizure of Belbek airfield and Ukrainian Navy Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29521 views

The prosecutor's office has charged the head of the illegal armed group Sevastopol Self-Defense with seizing government buildings and facilitating the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Commander of the "Sevastopol Self-Defense" to be tried for seizure of Belbek airfield and Ukrainian Navy Headquarters

The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment against the head of the illegal formation "Self-Defense of Sevastopol", under whose leadership the "self-defense" captured the Headquarters of the Ukrainian Navy Command and the Belbek airfield. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, UNN reports.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomy sent to court an indictment against the head of the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Sevastopol", which operated on the peninsula during the active phase of the occupation

- the statement said.

The investigation established that prior to the occupation of Crimea in 2014, the accused commanded a marine regiment of the 810th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and had experience in combat operations. In February 2014, he voluntarily headed the illegal armed group "Self-Defense of Sevastopol" to assist the Russian army and the occupation of the Crimean peninsula.

Under their leadership, the "self-defense" units seized the headquarters of the Ukrainian Navy Command, the Belbek airfield, the buildings of the prosecutor's office, police and other

The so-called defenders also built roadblocks, carried out patrols, conducted illegal searches of cars and detained Ukrainian citizens.

On the eve of the illegal referendum on the peninsula, the accused received firearms and ammunition from the occupiers, which were used to ensure "public order" during the "voting

- the prosecutor's office added.

The "Samooboronets" received a medal "For the Liberation of Crimea and Sevastopol" from the occupiers.

"The actions of the accused are classified as high treason, participation in paramilitary or armed groups not provided for by law, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (part 1 of article 111, part 4 of article 260, part 2 of article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office summarizes.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

An associate of the liquidated ex-MP Ilya Kiva, who spied on air defense complexes in Dnipropetrovs'k region, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02