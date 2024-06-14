ukenru
"Come out to the rally!": GUR hackers cyberattack municipal websites in Russia - sources

"Come out to the rally!": GUR hackers cyberattack municipal websites in Russia - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108508 views

Hackers of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a cyberattack on hostile web resources in the Russian Federation.

As a result of a special operation by cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with the cyber group BO Team, Russian web resources on the territory of the aggressor state were attacked. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

The source said that as a result of the cyberattack on the Ulyanovsk regional administration, two hypervisors were disabled, 10 virtual machines and one PC were destroyed, two switches were disabled, and a total of 20 TB of data was erased.

According to a source in the special service, the cyberattack was preceded by a phishing campaign that also targeted other local administrations, courts, and the local population. As a result of the special operation, the website of the Ulyanovsk administration allegedly published an order from Mayor A.E. Boldakin calling for a rally "in support of the SVO." Later, local media published reports of a "fake" message on behalf of Boldakin as a result of a cyberattack.

As a result of the cyberattack, the BO Team also received reports on the "bypassing of candidates for military service." In these reports, residents of Ulyanivsk are referred to by local officials as "targeted persons".

Residents of Ulyanovsk, if you value your life, do not leave your homes! The administration employees need to execute the plan, they will do anything to stay in their chairs, they are already coming for you! Better yet, burn down the administration, because there is no chance of survival after being sent to Ukraine,

- said the hackers from BO Team in their appeal.

GUR cyber specialists carry out cyberattack on Russian government resources and airports - source6/12/24, 5:00 PM • 32253 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies

