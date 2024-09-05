Collection worth over UAH 10 million: ARMA announces auction of Medvedchuk's watches

On Friday, September 6, an auction will be held to sell the collection of valuable watches of traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk. The total value of the lots is over 10 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ARMA.

Details

Today, ARMA provided access to these seized assets for potential buyers, watchmaking experts and members of the public.

Representatives of the Auctioneer, potential buyers and experts were able to open and inspect each watch presented for sale.

This demonstration was made possible through enhanced cooperation with the pre-trial investigation body and provided the participants of the process with the opportunity to examine the watches with their own eyes, not just on the photo.

Medvedchuk's watch collection is up for auction on Prozorro.Sale

The experts noted a number of exclusive characteristics of some of the pieces, which is consistent with the valuation. In particular, some watches have the following exclusive features: gold case (which has never been seen before for the Dolce & Gabbana brand), mirrored serial numbers, which is an exception for a brand such as Breguet.

These and other examples found and recorded during the demonstration of Medvedchuk's seized watches surprised experts and interested potential buyers.

The total value of all 20 lots is UAH 10.6 million.

After the auction and the sale of the lots, the funds will go to the state budget and will be used to purchase military bonds. In this way, ARMA will support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by effectively managing the property of a traitor to Ukraine - the Agency summarized.

Recall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency will transfer 148 paintings by Medvedchuk to the National Art Museum of Ukraine. 136 paintings that do not have significant cultural value will be sold through Prozorro.Sale.