Collection worth over UAH 10 million: ARMA announces auction of Medvedchuk's watches

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116784 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119220 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194253 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151364 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151647 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142446 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112367 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185220 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105038 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83963 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80168 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55567 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62434 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38606 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194253 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196257 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212075 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200318 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148871 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152348 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143327 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159768 views
Actual
Collection worth over UAH 10 million: ARMA announces auction of Medvedchuk's watches

Collection worth over UAH 10 million: ARMA announces auction of Medvedchuk's watches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32553 views

On September 6, an auction of Viktor Medvedchuk's valuable watches will be held. The collection of 20 lots is valued at UAH 10.6 million, and the proceeds will be used for military bonds.

On Friday, September 6, an auction will be held to sell the collection of valuable  watches of traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk. The total value of the lots is over 10 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ARMA.

Details

Today, ARMA provided access to these seized assets for potential buyers, watchmaking experts and members of the public. 

Representatives of the Auctioneer, potential buyers and experts were able to open and inspect each watch presented for sale.

This demonstration was made possible through enhanced cooperation with the pre-trial investigation body and provided the participants of the process with the opportunity to examine the watches with their own eyes, not just on the photo. 

Medvedchuk's watch collection is up for auction on Prozorro.Sale23.08.24, 15:09 • 13218 views

The experts noted a number of exclusive characteristics of some of the pieces, which is consistent with the valuation. In particular, some watches  have the following exclusive  features: gold case (which has never been seen before for the Dolce & Gabbana brand), mirrored serial numbers, which is an exception for a brand such as Breguet.

These and other examples found and recorded during the demonstration of Medvedchuk's seized watches surprised experts and interested potential buyers.

The total value of all 20 lots is UAH 10.6 million.
After the auction and the sale of the lots, the funds will go to the state budget and will be used to purchase military bonds. In this way, ARMA will support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by effectively managing the property of a traitor to Ukraine

- the Agency summarized. 

Recall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency will transfer 148 paintings by Medvedchuk to the National Art Museum of Ukraine. 136 paintings that do not have significant cultural value will be sold through Prozorro.Sale.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising