Collapse of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass: rescuers clear the road of destroyed structures

The pedestrian part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass was destroyed. Now rescuers are cutting metal structures, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, at 19:17, a message was received about the destruction of the bridge on Zhilyanskaya Street, in the Shevchenko district.

"The pedestrian part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass was destroyed. Now rescuers are cutting metal structures with hydraulic and power tools. The road is also being cleared of destroyed structures," the report says.

17 personnel and 5 units of fire and rescue equipment are working on the site. Kars rescuers are also involved.

Due to the collapse of part of the overpass: in Kiev, part of trams is delayed

Recall

Due to the collapse of part of the overpass on the capital's Air Forces Avenue, traffic is blocked on Borshchagovskaya Street in both directions.