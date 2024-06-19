$41.340.03
Collapse of a pedestrian section of a bridge in Kiev: KCSA promises to restore traffic in two hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22372 views

In Kiev, the analysis of rubble continues part of the pedestrian section of the bridge on Zhilyanskaya street. Approximately traffic will be restored in two hours, the causes of the collapse of the structure are still unknown.

Collapse of a pedestrian section of a bridge in Kiev: KCSA promises to restore traffic in two hours

Now experts are establishing the causes of the collapse of the pedestrian part of the bridge in Kiev. The last time the design was restricted was in 2020 - no signs of accidents were found. This was stated on the air of "Kyiv24" by the director of the Department of transport infrastructure of KCSA Ruslan Kandibor, reports UNN.

Details

The cantilever part of the pedestrian section of the bridge collapsed. There were no injuries, no damaged cars, nothing. We are currently working on cleaning up. I think traffic will be restored in the next two hours

- summed up Kandybor.

He also said that instead of trams, the movement of which is blocked due to the incident with the bridge, buses were launched along the same routes. 

According to him, the reasons for the collapse of the pedestrian section of the bridge are still unknown.

The last time this bridge was examined was in 2020, and different structural elements had different degrees of operability. This bridge was not supposed to be an emergency bridge

- summed up director of the Department of transport infrastructure of KCSA. 

Recall

Due to the collapse of part of the overpass on the capital's Air Forces Avenue, traffic is blocked on Borshchagovskaya Street in both directions.

