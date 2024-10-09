Collaborators on the TOT in Kherson region quit due to non-payment of salaries

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, collaborators are starting to resign due to lack of salaries. This is reported by “We-Ukraine”, according to UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, most collaborators were left without financial support due to corruption schemes.

He noted that the “top” of the occupation administration is likely to misappropriate budget funds, promising collaborators payments that never actually arrive.

