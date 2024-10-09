Collaborators on the TOT in Kherson region quit due to non-payment of salaries
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied Kherson region, collaborators are resigning en masse due to lack of salaries. The leadership of the occupation administration is allegedly misappropriating budget funds by promising payments that are not received.
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, collaborators are starting to resign due to lack of salaries. This is reported by “We-Ukraine”, according to UNN.
Details
According to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, most collaborators were left without financial support due to corruption schemes.
He noted that the “top” of the occupation administration is likely to misappropriate budget funds, promising collaborators payments that never actually arrive.
In the occupied territories, the occupiers are forcing outpatient clinics to serve the terrorist forces of the russian federation as a matter of priority17.07.24, 03:46 • 106578 views