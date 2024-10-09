ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Collaborators on the TOT in Kherson region quit due to non-payment of salaries

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the occupied Kherson region, collaborators are resigning en masse due to lack of salaries. The leadership of the occupation administration is allegedly misappropriating budget funds by promising payments that are not received.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, collaborators are starting to resign due to lack of salaries. This is reported by “We-Ukraine”, according to UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, most collaborators were left without financial support due to corruption schemes.

He noted that the “top” of the occupation administration is likely to misappropriate budget funds, promising collaborators payments that never actually arrive.

In the occupied territories, the occupiers are forcing outpatient clinics to serve the terrorist forces of the russian federation as a matter of priority17.07.24, 03:46 • 106578 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

