Coca-Cola recalls 28 million bottles of beverages in Austria due to possible contamination
Kyiv • UNN
Coca-Cola is recalling 28 million half-liter bottles of beverages in Austria due to possible contamination with metal particles. This is the largest recall of consumer goods in the country in the last 25 years.
Coca-Cola has launched a large-scale recall of its beverages in Austria, involving 28 million half-liter bottles. The reason was the suspicion of the possible presence of metal particles due to a technical failure in production. This was reported by DPA, according to UNN.
Details
The company says that Coke, Fanta, Sprite and MezzoMix drinks in half-liter bottles with an expiration date of February 4, 2025 to April 12, 2025 are subject to recall.
As the manufacturer explains, due to a technical error during production, a “very limited” number of bottles may contain small shards.
They added that most of the bottles are still on the company's premises or in retail warehouses and have not been sold.
According to Alexander Hengl, a spokesman for the Austrian consumer goods regulator, this is the largest recall of consumer goods in Austria in at least 25 years.
He added that the agency and its 80 inspectors are already monitoring whether retailers are removing the bottles from the shelves. The process is expected to be completed in a few weeks.
