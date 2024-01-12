CNN: Houthis strike US and British warships

The Houthis attacked US and British warships in the Red Sea in response to the attack by Western allies, a senior member of the Houthi group, Abdul Salam Jahaf, said. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The Houthis said that the United States and the United Kingdom would face serious consequences for the "blatant act of aggression.

Houthi spokesman Hussein al-Ezzi said that Yemen was the target of a "massive aggressive attack" by US and British warships and fighters.

Our country has been subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines and warplanes, and America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a high price and bear all the terrible consequences of this blatant aggression Al-Ezzi said.

Context

On the night of January 12, the US and UK armed forces carried out strikes against numerous Houthi targets in Yemen. This is in response to repeated drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which the Houthis believe are in retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The strikes came after the UN Security Council on Wednesday approved a resolution calling on the Houthis to "cease their brazen" attacks on the commercially important waterway.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin saidthat the joint strikes were aimed at degrading the Houthis' capabilities, which endangered sailors and threatened global trade.

