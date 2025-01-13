Climate activists painted Charles Darwin's grave in London

On Monday, climate activists from Just Stop Oil painted the grave of British naturalist Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey in London, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Two activists entered Westminster Abbey - the site of royal weddings, coronations, funerals and a major tourist attraction in the UK - on Monday morning and used spray chalk on Darwin's tomb, the campaign group said in a statement.

The activists wrote "1.5 is dead" in orange on the surface of the white marble tombstone, a reference to the recent news that global temperatures in 2024 exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius for the first time since the pre-industrial era.

For the first time in history: global temperature exceeds the critical limit of 1.5°C in 2024

"We have crossed the threshold of 1.5 degrees that was supposed to ensure our safety," said one of the activists. - "Darwin would roll over in his grave if he knew we were in the midst of the sixth mass extinction.

Darwin, best known for his theory of evolution by natural selection, died in 1882. He is buried in the Scientists' Corner of Westminster Abbey, where Isaac Newton and Stephen Hawking are also buried.

The Church confirmed the incident in a statement.

"The abbey's restorers are taking immediate steps to clean the memorial and do not expect any irreparable damage to be caused," the spokesman said.

"The police were called to the scene and dealt with the incident. The abbey remains open for visitors and worship," the statement said.

The London Metropolitan Police reported that two women were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to Westminster Abbey and taken to a police station in central London.

Countries negotiating a global treaty to combat plastic pollution failed to reach an agreement on Monday.

Addendum

Just Stop Oil activists have organized a number of high-profile protests in the UK, including disrupting sports and theater events, painting the US Embassy in London, and throwing soup at Van Gogh paintings.