Clarification from the Joint Forces Operation: Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 Russian missiles in Dniprovskyi district. The enemy also attacked communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast

According to updated information, the Ukrainian military shot down 2 enemy missiles in the Dniprovsky 2 enemy missiles in the Dniprovsky district: the falling debris set fire to dry grass, but the fire was minor. In addition, the enemy carried out 8 attacks on Nikopol district during the day, UNN reports, citing information from the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to the updated information, this afternoon our defenders shot down 2 enemy missiles in Dniprovsky district. The falling debris caused a small fire. The fire started on dry grass in an open area, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

Also, Serhiy Lysak also reported in his Telegram about 8 attacks on Nikopol region, which were carried out by the occupier during day, including on Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities

The aggressor used artillery and kamikaze drones. Targeted Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities - the statement reads.

It is noted that people were not injured, but there is destruction in the district center: several private houses and outbuildings, 7 solar panels, greenhouses, and a car were damaged. Also damaged were power lines and a gas pipeline.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Ukrainian military, on January 3 , destroyed a Russian army missile in the in the sky over the Dnipro region.

