Clarification from the Joint Forces Operation: Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 Russian missiles in Dniprovskyi district. The enemy also attacked communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 44880 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106588 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135184 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134281 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174388 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170915 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279873 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178128 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167113 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148781 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101911 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101571 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103533 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65494 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 37055 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 44880 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279873 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247907 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233080 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258471 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28323 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135184 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105514 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105536 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121717 views
Clarification from the Joint Forces Operation: Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 Russian missiles in Dniprovskyi district. The enemy also attacked communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30873 views

Ukrainian forces shot down 2 Russian missiles in Dniprovsky district; shelling caused minor fires and damage in Nikopol district. There were no casualties.

According to updated information, the Ukrainian military shot down 2 enemy missiles in the Dniprovsky 2 enemy missiles in the Dniprovsky district: the falling debris set fire to dry grass, but the fire was minor. In addition, the enemy carried out 8 attacks on Nikopol district during the day, UNN reports, citing information from the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to the updated information, this afternoon our defenders shot down 2 enemy missiles in Dniprovsky district. The falling debris caused a small fire. The fire started on dry grass in an open area,

said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

Also, Serhiy Lysak also reported in his Telegram about 8 attacks on Nikopol region, which were carried out by the occupier during day, including on Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities

The aggressor used artillery and kamikaze drones. Targeted Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities

- the statement reads.

It is noted that people were not injured, but there is destruction in the district center: several private houses and outbuildings, 7 solar panels, greenhouses, and a car were damaged. Also damaged were power lines and a gas pipeline.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Ukrainian military, on January 3 , destroyed a Russian army missile in the in the sky over the Dnipro region.

NATO to hold an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on massive russian attacks 03.01.24, 18:18 • 34581 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

