What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
NATO to hold an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on massive russian attacks

NATO to hold an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on massive russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

The NATO-Ukraine Council should be urgently convened after russia's large-scale missile attacks with a focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will hold an emergency meeting in response to massive russian missile and drone attacks. This was announced on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on social media, UNN reports.

NATO supported Ukraine's request for an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in response to russia's massive missile and drone strikes.

- Kuleba wrote in X.

Details

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that one of the key topics of the upcoming meeting will be will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense. He also he emphasized that this is "an important signal of Euro-Atlantic unity against the backdrop of the escalation of Russian terror".

Kuleba and Indian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation on the Peace Formula: agree to hold the first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission since 201803.01.24, 12:21 • 26546 views

Recall

The day before, Ukraine's Foreign Minister called on the international community to take decisive action in the wake of another massive attack. In particular, Kuleba noted that among the steps that can already be taken can be done is to speed up the delivery of additional air defense systems and approve the use of frozen Russian assets. the use of frozen Russian assets. 

On the same day, during a telethon, Ukraine's top diplomat saidthat the United States and the European Union already have already have concrete developments on this issue. There is the example of Belgium, which has already transferred taxes from income on Russian assets to the needs of Ukraine.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

