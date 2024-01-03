NATO to hold an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on massive russian attacks

The NATO-Ukraine Council will hold an emergency meeting in response to massive russian missile and drone attacks. This was announced on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on social media, UNN reports.

NATO supported Ukraine's request for an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in response to russia's massive missile and drone strikes. - Kuleba wrote in X.

Details

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that one of the key topics of the upcoming meeting will be will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense. He also he emphasized that this is "an important signal of Euro-Atlantic unity against the backdrop of the escalation of Russian terror".

Recall

The day before, Ukraine's Foreign Minister called on the international community to take decisive action in the wake of another massive attack. In particular, Kuleba noted that among the steps that can already be taken can be done is to speed up the delivery of additional air defense systems and approve the use of frozen Russian assets. the use of frozen Russian assets.

On the same day, during a telethon, Ukraine's top diplomat saidthat the United States and the European Union already have already have concrete developments on this issue. There is the example of Belgium, which has already transferred taxes from income on Russian assets to the needs of Ukraine.