Civilians need to recognize that they no longer have time to stay at home - Defense Ministry

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10263 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 26924 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28516 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 179660 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167209 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168857 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216495 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248203 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153988 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371389 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 26924 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 179660 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167209 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 159345 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2100 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16117 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17036 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20869 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28133 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Civilians need to recognize that they no longer have time to stay at home - Defense Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23879 views

Oleksiy Bezhevets, an advisor to the recruitment department, said that Ukrainians who are liable for military service should recognize that they no longer have time to stay at home.

Civilians need to recognize that they no longer have time to stay at home - Defense Ministry

Civilian Ukrainians of military age should recognize that they no longer have time to stay at home. This was stated by Oleksiy Bezhevets, a recruiting adviser to the Ministry of Defense, in a commentary to The Washington Post, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, it is quite possible that the Russians "will come much closer very soon if there is no one to stop them.

If, in addition to the lack of ammunition, weapons, shells, and so on, we have a shortage of personnel, it will be a tragedy,

- Bezhevets said.

Recall

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security is actively working on more than 4,000 amendments to the draft law on mobilization, grouping them into 16 blocks to finalize the document and submit it for a second reading in March.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Washington Post
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11