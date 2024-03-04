Civilians need to recognize that they no longer have time to stay at home - Defense Ministry

Civilian Ukrainians of military age should recognize that they no longer have time to stay at home. This was stated by Oleksiy Bezhevets, a recruiting adviser to the Ministry of Defense, in a commentary to The Washington Post, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, it is quite possible that the Russians "will come much closer very soon if there is no one to stop them.

If, in addition to the lack of ammunition, weapons, shells, and so on, we have a shortage of personnel, it will be a tragedy, - Bezhevets said.

Recall

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security is actively working on more than 4,000 amendments to the draft law on mobilization, grouping them into 16 blocks to finalize the document and submit it for a second reading in March.