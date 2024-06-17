$41.340.03
10:10 AM • 10423 views

Civilian wounded in last week's Russian attack dies in Poltava region hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35709 views

A civilian man wounded by Russian shelling in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region died in hospital despite having his arm amputated.

Civilian wounded in last week's Russian attack dies in Poltava region hospital

A civilian man died in Poltava region as a result of a Russian attack in Myrhorod district. The wounded man's arm was amputated, but his life could not be saved. UNN reports with reference to the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin.

Details

Unfortunately, a civilian man who was wounded in an enemy attack last week died in hospital. Our condolences to the family and friends. The enemy will definitely be punished for every innocent victim of this war

 ," said the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

Philip Pronin reminded that last week the Russian Armed Forces attacked Myrhorod district of Poltava region.

A man was wounded and doctors had to amputate his arm. About a dozen private buildings were also damaged

- said the head of the Poltava RMA.

Recall

In Poltava, an audible explosion was reported after an AFU aircraft warned of an enemy missile fired in the direction of Poltava region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Poltava
