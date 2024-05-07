"Cinema Kitchen": the winner of the "Do Your Own with Kurator" competition for HoReCa has expanded the production of retort packages for the military

One of the winners of the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition for HoReCa has expanded the production of retort packages for the military with the help of a grant, UNN reports.

Details

The project was initiated by Dmytro Chervonyi. He placed his Cinema Kitchen project on the territory of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio.

The project was created in 2020 and gained popularity from the very first days due to the lack of analogues in Ukraine.

Foreigners were interested in the project because all the products are eco-friendly and do not use disposable tableware. Among the customers were well-known companies: Netflix, HBO, Shelterfilm, and many others.

However, with the start of the full-scale invasion, everything changed.

"We prepared hot lunches for people who were sitting in bomb shelters, for our defenders who were here at the positions near Kyiv when the fighting was going on," Chervonyi recalls.

In August 2022, the project initiators purchased equipment for making meals in retort bags. Since then, some of the products have been sent to the front. However, due to difficult financial conditions, it was impossible to produce a large number of products. So Dmytro started looking for grants and applied for the Do Your Own with Kurator competition for HoReCa from the Kurator brand and the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation. And he became one of the 10 winners of the competition.

So now the employees of the Cinema Kitchen can produce more than 10 thousand retort packets per month. The project can offer 8 different dishes of its own production. The Do It Yourself with Kurator grant for HoReCa helped Dmytro to scale up and produce a greater variety of dishes.

"The purpose of the Do Your Own with Kurator project was to support not only traditional HoReCa, but also HoReCa that is now doing its best to help our defenders. And this shows the power and strength with which we are moving towards our victory," comments Anna Opanasenko, Head of MHP's HoReCa Brand Marketing Group, Kurator brand.

In early autumn 2023, the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition for HoReCa was launched to support businesses that suffered during the war or are being developed by the military. The organizers are the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation and the Kurator brand.

Veteran entrepreneurs, internally displaced persons, and businesses affected by Russian aggression applied for funding for their food projects through the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition. Among 86 applications from all over Ukraine, the organizers selected 10 winners, each of whom received up to UAH 100 thousand to develop their own business.

Among the best ideas are unique and original catering establishments, family cafes, mobile coffee shops, and even a mini-hotel based on a restaurant.

Help

MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

KURATOR is a brand of product solutions for the HoReCa community (restaurants, hotels, catering) developed by MHP. It has a flexible range of products for different types of establishments, business models, staff qualifications and the number of cooks. The KURATOR brand produces more than 100 types of processed products, including chicken, beef, and various culinary solutions. The entire range is created with an understanding of and compliance with the needs of professional kitchens.