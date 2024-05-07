ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"Cinema Kitchen": the winner of the "Do Your Own with Kurator" competition for HoReCa has expanded the production of retort packages for the military

"Cinema Kitchen": the winner of the "Do Your Own with Kurator" competition for HoReCa has expanded the production of retort packages for the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14731 views

The winner of the "Do Your Own with Kurator" contest for HoReCa expanded the production of retort packs for the military with a grant.

One of the winners of the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition for HoReCa has expanded the production of retort packages for the military with the help of a grant, UNN reports.

Details

The project was initiated by Dmytro Chervonyi. He placed his Cinema Kitchen project on the territory of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio.

The project was created in 2020 and gained popularity from the very first days due to the lack of analogues in Ukraine.

Foreigners were interested in the project because all the products are eco-friendly and do not use disposable tableware. Among the customers were well-known companies: Netflix, HBO, Shelterfilm, and many others.

However, with the start of the full-scale invasion, everything changed.

"We prepared hot lunches for people who were sitting in bomb shelters, for our defenders who were here at the positions near Kyiv when the fighting was going on," Chervonyi recalls.

In August 2022, the project initiators purchased equipment for making meals in retort bags. Since then, some of the products have been sent to the front. However, due to difficult financial conditions, it was impossible to produce a large number of products. So Dmytro started looking for grants and applied for the Do Your Own with Kurator competition for HoReCa from the Kurator brand and the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation. And he became one of the 10 winners of the competition.

So now the employees of the Cinema Kitchen can produce more than 10 thousand retort packets per month. The project can offer 8 different dishes of its own production. The Do It Yourself with Kurator grant for HoReCa helped Dmytro to scale up and produce a greater variety of dishes.

"The purpose of the Do Your Own with Kurator project was to support not only traditional HoReCa, but also HoReCa that is now doing its best to help our defenders. And this shows the power and strength with which we are moving towards our victory," comments Anna Opanasenko, Head of MHP's HoReCa Brand Marketing Group, Kurator brand.

In early autumn 2023, the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition for HoReCa was launched to support businesses that suffered during the war or are being developed by the military. The organizers are the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation and the Kurator brand.

Veteran entrepreneurs, internally displaced persons, and businesses affected by Russian aggression applied for funding for their food projects through the Do Your Own with Kurator business idea competition. Among 86 applications from all over Ukraine, the organizers selected 10 winners, each of whom received up to UAH 100 thousand to develop their own business.

Among the best ideas are  unique and original catering establishments, family cafes, mobile coffee shops, and even a mini-hotel based on a restaurant.

Help 

MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

KURATOR is a brand of product solutions for the HoReCa community (restaurants, hotels, catering) developed by MHP. It has a flexible range of products for different types of establishments, business models, staff qualifications and the number of cooks. The KURATOR brand produces more than 100 types of processed products, including chicken, beef, and various culinary solutions. The entire range is created with an understanding of and compliance with the needs of professional kitchens.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
hboHBO
ukraineUkraine
netflixNetflix
kyivKyiv

