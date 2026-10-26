Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in London

American singer Chris Brown will have to serve an eight-month prison sentence if he breaks the law again within a year, a judge in London ruled. BBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him — affray — in July this year, after which the prosecution dropped more serious charges, including grievous bodily harm. His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded guilty; the judge sentenced him to four months in prison suspended, also with a one-year probation period.

In February 2023, Brown struck music producer Abraham Diaw several times with a bottle at a London nightclub. Akinlolu then also struck Diaw several times. The prosecution described the attack as "violent and unprovoked." The producer required hospitalization.

Chris Brown is one of the most successful performers in the R&B genre.

In 2009, he was sentenced to five years' probation for assaulting his former girlfriend, singer Rihanna. In 2013, Brown admitted that he had hit a fan who asked to take a photo with him.

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